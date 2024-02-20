Why does this Coalville road's name change for a tenth of a mile?

Chalk Creek Road heads northeast out of town and temporarily bends north before heading back east to Wyoming. During that due-north stretch, for just 0.1 miles, it’s called Industrial Park Road.

Resident Destinnie Blonquist says it wasn’t always that way, and she doesn’t know why the name was changed.

She’s one of four homeowners on that short stretch of Industrial Park—which, for the record, most call Chalk Creek anyway. The four of them are petitioning the Summit County Council to change it back.

“My main reason for signing the petition is after seeing an ambulance go up and down, and then having to stop the ambulance to give them directions,” Blonquist said. “That’s where my concern is.”

The petition says everyone from delivery drivers to ambulances has a hard time finding the houses because their addresses say Industrial Park Road.

People will end up on north Industrial Park Road, which tees into Chalk Creek before it bends back toward Wyoming. The residents say that’s where Industrial Park should stop.

Chalk Creek, they note, doesn’t have a single signal or stoplight on it from Coalville to Wyoming.

It’s a county road, too. Most of Industrial Park is a Coalville city road.

The county council will decide about the name change 6 p.m. Wednesday at its weekly meeting down the street at the Summit County Courthouse. Click here to stream it.