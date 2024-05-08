Local News Hour | May 8, 2024
- Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown at half-staff through Monday (4:23)
- NHL training facility to be built in Sandy (4:56)
- O’Shucks to close Main Street location, but isn’t leaving town (6:00)
- Brandy Strand, Executive Director of Preservation Utah, discusses the most endangered sites in the state, including two sites in Park City. (8:07)
- Executive Director Summit Community Gardens/EATS Helen Nadel has an update. (22:55)
- Search and rescue nonprofit raises $100k for Summit County operations (37:58)
- Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner has an update on events in the valley (39:57)