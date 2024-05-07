O’Shucks to close Main Street location, but isn’t leaving town

Bruce and Debra Corrigan opened O’Shucks on Main Street Aug. 19, 1994. Thirty years later, it’s time to say farewell.

“That just doesn't happen—I don't care if it's Park City or wherever—30 years for a mom-and-pop business to survive is pretty amazing,” Bruce Corrigan said.

The Main Street farewell is more of a “see you later” because the Corrigans still operate O’Shucks The White House, which opened in August 2023 at the corner of Heber and Park avenues.

Bruce Corrigan said they began looking for other Old Town locations around May 2023 when their Main Street lease came up for renewal. He leased The White House about the same time, and this year, decided to consolidate the two locations.

Corrigan said the final last call at O’Shucks on Main will be on May 31 and that the location couldn’t have survived as long as it did without amazing staff.

“I always say I'll put my bartenders against anyone in the state,” he said. “We got great ones.”

He’s grateful for the community, too. Shucks has plans to thank locals the final week of May, with some yet-to-be-announced events.

“There's somewhere in the neighborhood of 400 married couples in the area that met each other in the bar, so we're going to be reaching out to a lot of those folks,” he said.

Corrigan said Main Street staff are guaranteed a job at the newer place. Decor and traditions, like $3 schooners and burgers on Tuesdays, will carry over to Heber Avenue too.

That includes the back bar, which is originally from a Chicago barber shop.

Corrigan got it from a warehouse in Shoshone, Idaho, because its previous owner traded it to a mechanic who fixed his truck on his way to open a new bar in San Francisco.

“We'll repurpose as much of that place as we possibly can—got a lot of soul,” he said.

That soul won’t be lost, Corrigan said. It’ll be just 100 yards down the hill, with the same food, drinks and friendly faces as before.