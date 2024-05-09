Local News Hour | May 9, 2024
Ways To Subscribe
- Trails report from Mountain Trails Foundation (3:34)
- Summit County Special Projects Engineer Mike Kendell discusses key road projects. (10:02)
- Court to decide if Kouri Richins goes to trial a year after her arrest (23:03)
- Vice President and Director for Utah Stream Access Coalition Bert Lay discusses access to the Lower Provo River. (25:00)
- CEO and President of Alzheimer's Foundation of America Charles Fuschillo on early detection. (40:39)
- Park City shares spring project updates, future priorities at open house. (48:05)