Park City shares spring project updates, future priorities at open house

The Park City Library was buzzing with activity Tuesday night for Park City Municipal’s spring projects open house.

Park City Transit shared ridership in certain areas has almost tripled over the last year. Outreach coordinator Juan Cardona detailed success with the Richardson Flat Park and Ride.

The 7 Grey and 8 Brown bus routes were launched in December of 2023, connecting the park and ride to Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort. Then transit express shoulder on state Route 224 was constructed in the summer of 2023. He said use of the park and ride lot increased by over 200% from the winter of 2022-2023 to the winter of 2023-2024. Cardona also said a record number of people used the lot during Sundance.

“Sundance, which is probably the most difficult time during the year, we got a really good amount of people. Almost like 800 per day, which is a record,” he said.

Park City Transit’s senior and ADA ridership also increased about 85%. The transit department now allows anyone 65 and older in Park City to use senior and paratransit buses. Previously a doctor’s approval was required.

Park City’s water quality and treatment manager Michelle De Haan said the 3King water treatment plant project, a decade in the making, is nearing completion. The plant takes contaminated water from mine tunnels in Park City and makes it drinkable.

“The water coming out of this plant right now is meeting all of the local stream standards,” De Haan said.

De Haan said water from the plant will be delivered to taps in Park City in the next week or so. The plant’s ribbon-cutting will be June 24.

Browne Sebright from the Park City housing team said the EngineHouse Apartments, Park City’s largest-ever affordable housing project, is under construction. A new senior center with housing and around 200 affordable housing units in open space land known as Clark Ranch is in the works as well.

This summer the Trails and Open Space team will replace rail trail bridges and increase parking at the McLeod Creek and Meadows Drive trailheads. The team will also replace the Bonanza Flat deck to make it ADA-compatible.

Routine maintenance around town will include filling potholes and repaving roads ahead of summer. Work on Park Avenue from Deer Valley Drive to Heber Avenue is expected next week.

And Main Street water line repairs will wrap up by July 1 with phase 2 beginning next summer.