Local News Hour | May 20, 2024
Donald Trump coming to Park City for fundraiser in June(03:11)
First responders show Park City High students real impacts of drunk driving(04:17)
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update. (06:40)
Rep. Phil Lyman promises to strengthen Republican values at Summit County campaign rally (17:27)
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on youth sports programs. (20:32)
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher has a monthly update. (30:50)
New pickleball facility envisioned for open space near Park City Hospital (39:46)
Board of Trustee's Chair Robert Holmes and KPCW Interim GM Juliana Allely talk about the search for a new President and General Manager for KPCW. (41:50)