Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 20, 2024

By Roger Goldman
Published May 20, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT
Donald Trump coming to Park City for fundraiser in June(03:11)

First responders show Park City High students real impacts of drunk driving(04:17)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has a monthly update. (06:40)

Rep. Phil Lyman promises to strengthen Republican values at Summit County campaign rally (17:27)

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on youth sports programs. (20:32)

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher has a monthly update. (30:50)

New pickleball facility envisioned for open space near Park City Hospital (39:46)

Board of Trustee's Chair Robert Holmes and KPCW Interim GM Juliana Allely talk about the search for a new President and General Manager for KPCW. (41:50)

