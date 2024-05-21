© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 21, 2024

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published May 21, 2024 at 3:06 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

SR 189 closed due to truck accident (03:36)

Park City lacrosse one step closer to defending title (04:25)

Wasatch County Council says bypass and conservation goals can coexist (05:30)

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting. (07:58)

Cam Lentz with PCHS Student Council has details on the upcoming ParkChella event. (21:12)

Park City to remove contaminated soil from key property along S.R. 248. (34:42)

Recycle Utah Education Coordinator Chelsea Hafer and board member Jim Bedell have a monthly update. (36:49)

