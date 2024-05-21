Local News Hour | May 21, 2024
SR 189 closed due to truck accident (03:36)
Park City lacrosse one step closer to defending title (04:25)
Wasatch County Council says bypass and conservation goals can coexist (05:30)
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's county council meeting. (07:58)
Cam Lentz with PCHS Student Council has details on the upcoming ParkChella event. (21:12)
Park City to remove contaminated soil from key property along S.R. 248. (34:42)
Recycle Utah Education Coordinator Chelsea Hafer and board member Jim Bedell have a monthly update. (36:49)