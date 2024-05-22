Local News Hour | May 22, 2024
- Judge allows Kouri Richins’ defense attorneys to quit criminal case. (3:55)
- Jess Kirby has an update on the 910 Ranch and the county's completed purchase. (6:05)
- Miners baseball ends season as Region 10 Champs; first title in seven years. (20:15)
- Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (22:49)
- Betsy Wallace with Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History has details on next week's Music for the Mines. (41:54)
- Juliana Allely takes helm as interim general manager during search for next KPCW leader. (48:55)