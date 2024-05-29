© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 29, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:42 PM MDT
Park City School District meets with parents concerned about cellphone use in schools (04:04)

Molly Kawahata an award-winning speaker, strategist, advocate, and former Climate Advisor at the Obama White House and Eeye Hsu with Park City Community Foundation discuss the "A Hopeful Horizon for the Climate" talk next week. (06:39)

Park City LGBTQ+ Task Force members Virginia Solomon, Cami Richardson and EJ Elliott have details on Pride month and community picnic on Saturday, June 1. (23:06)

National Ability Center director of development Caitlin Bognaski and equine manager Meghan O'Toole have details on this year's annual Barn Party. (32:22)

Park City sees strong winter '23-24 tourism ahead of slower summer (42:47)

Park City to form new committee for nonprofit funding recommendations (45:28)

Birding tour is Summit County’s first public event on 910 Cattle Ranch (47:39)

