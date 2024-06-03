Local News Hour | June 3, 2024
- New director named for Leadership Park City (3:22)
- KPCW Community Engagement Manager Amber Johnson has details on the launch of KPCW.org en Español. (4:47)
- Summit County Sheriff Frank Smith and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates have an update on our law enforcement issues. (12:16)
- Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting with discussions on city budget and projects. (27:14)
- Wasatch Trails Foundation's Mia Yue and Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Anthony have details on the new trails maintenance crew partnership and summer plans for trail building. (38:52)