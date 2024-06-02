New director named for Leadership Park City

Park City Manager Matt Dias announced that Scott van Hartesvelt will take over from the founder of Leadership Park City Myles Rademan. Rademan is retiring after 30 years at the helm of Leadership. He will hand over the reins to van Hartesvelt after the current Class 30 graduates this fall.

Van Hartesvelt is the founder of GCommerce, a local company which has provided digital marketing, web design and search engine optimization for the last two decades.

Van Hartesvelt is a member of Leadership Class 29 and serves as a member of the Park City Chamber Bureau’s marketing council and is also a board member of the Hope Alliance. He is also an active member of Park City Sunrise Rotary.

