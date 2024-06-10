© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 10, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 10, 2024 at 1:49 PM MDT
Park City to further evaluate paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheads (02:36)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update. (05:54)

Moe Hickey CEO Voices for Utah Children and Martin Munoz Kids Count Director discuss the results of this year's "KIDS COUNT Data Book." (23:01)

Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on the success of Running With Ed and classroom grants. (40:26)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher