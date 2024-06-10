Local News Hour | June 10, 2024
Park City to further evaluate paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheads (02:36)
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update. (05:54)
Moe Hickey CEO Voices for Utah Children and Martin Munoz Kids Count Director discuss the results of this year's "KIDS COUNT Data Book." (23:01)
Park City Education Foundation CEO Ingrid Whitley and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow has an update on the success of Running With Ed and classroom grants. (40:26)