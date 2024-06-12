Local News Hour | June 12, 2024
- Hive Family Collection founder Sara Hutchinson and program director Kayla Kantor have details on the organization's first Family FUNdraiser June 15 at City Park. (3:16)
- Summit County's Derek Siddoway discusses emergency communications and notification systems ahead of fire season. (14:14)
- Will Mountain Regional Water expand to eastern Summit County (23:20)
- Latino Arts Festival manager Andrea Zavala and Latino Arts Fest Youth Program Coordinator Allison Martínez-Arocho have details about the festival this weekend. (26:24)
- Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner has a look ahead at the events happening in the valley. (36:33)
- Bransford Land Company withdraws appeal of new Deer Valley lift. (47:21)
- New MIDA project area will span state, serve Utah Army National Guard. (49:39)