New MIDA project area will span state, serve Utah Army National Guard

The new project area, if approved, will be created to serve the Utah Army National Guard.

At a MIDA board meeting Tuesday, June 11, deputy director Ariana Farber said the new project will be mostly made up of existing National Guard properties all over Utah.

“You will look at 26 non-contiguous properties, which will comprise the next project area,” she said.

It will also include the Camp Williams training center in Bluffdale and land owned by the city of Tooele.

“When they [Tooele] caught wind of the project area, they were very excited, very supportive and wanting to contribute to the parcel as well,” Farber said.

She said the new project will be similar to the existing Falcon Hill project area: MIDA will develop properties for commercial purposes to generate revenue that will pay for infrastructure and other projects.

A map shows the properties intended to be part of MIDA's Utah Army National Guard project area.

Plans are still in the works, but Farber said MIDA and Army National Guard staff are creating a list of priorities to work toward. That could include an improved entrance to Camp Williams, a new aircraft hangar in Cedar City, a Readiness Center in Tooele and more.

More details will be presented at the next MIDA board meeting, tentatively scheduled for August 6.

MIDA, a quasi-governmental organization, was created in 2007 to promote military initiatives and support development projects.