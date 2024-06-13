Local News Hour | June 13, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (3:22)
- Summit County Council Chair Malena Stevens recaps Wednesday's meeting. (5:51)
- Powder Mountain's new Chief Development and Construction Officer Brooke Hontz who recently left Extell Corp. (23:52)
- Executive Director of Park City Sailing Scott VerMerris has details on this year’s sailing season and upcoming Sailstice event this weekend.(38:09)
- Contributions of Chinese railroad workers in Utah’s history examined at free lecture (47:26)