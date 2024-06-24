Local News Hour | June 24, 2024
Francis Planning Commission forwards annexation plan for ‘conservation subdivision’ to city council (03:38)
Hydrologist Matt Linden on latest river water levels (07:46)
Heber head-on collision kills one, injures others on US-40 (19:38)
Eve Furse from Summit County Clerk's office on primary elections (20:22)
Park City approves $98M budget with funds for roads, childcare and recreation (31:16)
Snyderville Water District wants to expand wastewater testing beyond COVID-19(33:42)
Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff introduces Becca Gerber, new director of community and government relations (35:57)