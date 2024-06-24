© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 24, 2024

By Connor Thomas
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:10 AM MDT
Francis Planning Commission forwards annexation plan for ‘conservation subdivision’ to city council (03:38)

Hydrologist Matt Linden on latest river water levels (07:46)

Heber head-on collision kills one, injures others on US-40 (19:38)

Eve Furse from Summit County Clerk's office on primary elections (20:22)

Park City approves $98M budget with funds for roads, childcare and recreation (31:16)

Snyderville Water District wants to expand wastewater testing beyond COVID-19(33:42)

Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff introduces Becca Gerber, new director of community and government relations (35:57)

