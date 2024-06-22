© 2024 KPCW

Heber head-on collision kills one, injures others on US-40

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 22, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
A head-on collision on Highway 40 June 20 in Heber killed one.
1 of 2  — Heber fatal crash 2.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol
2 of 2  — Heber fatal crash 1.jpg
Utah Highway Patrol

A car crash in Heber City June 20 killed one.

A fatal, head-on collision June 20 occurred on Highway 40 in Heber. Corporal Haley Scheer from the Utah Highway Patrol said a Ford F-150 was traveling west when it entered oncoming traffic to pass another vehicle.

“After passing the vehicle, the F-150 stayed in the oncoming travel lane and it hit another vehicle which was a Dodge Ram,” she said. “That Dodge Ram was pulling a flatbed trailer.”

The 39-year-old driver of the Ford truck died on the scene due to the head-on collision. The driver and passenger in the Dodge Ram truck went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
