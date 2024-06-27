Local News Hour | June 27, 2024
- Trails report with Mountain Trails Foundation (2:54)
- Utah organizers make final push to host 2034 Olympics (5:56)
- Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (8:44)
- Alf Engen Ski Museum Executive Director Annie Bommer introduces herself and reveals this year's Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame inductees (27:11)
- Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder and Peg Bodell talk about this month's gallery stroll and Miners Nine exhibit (35:37)
- Park City Council dedicating Thursday meeting to Bonanza Park plans (46:31)
- Highland Estates rehab facility hopes to add eight beds (48:19)