Highland Estates rehab facility hopes to add eight beds

When the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission first OK’d Wasatch Crest Treatment Services’ location in the Highland Estates neighborhood in November 2022, they mandated a one-year check-up.

That check-up happened this June. County planning staff report the rehab center, which initially drew vocal criticism from Highland Estates residents, has had zero reported complaints and is complying with county regulations.

The favorable review comes ahead of a possible expansion: Wasatch Crest wants approval to grow from 16 beds to 24. It filed an application to expand earlier this year.

The Highland Estates facility houses only women, and Wasatch Crest’s men's facility is in Heber. Founder Jim Huffman said the Highland location has bolstered the program’s overall success.

“Since shifting to the gender-specific model, our completion rates now are between 85% and about 95%, versus industry averages of around 60 to 65%,” he told planning commissioners June 11.

Back in 2022, Wasatch Crest applied for 32 beds, but after numerous public hearings, planning commissioners only approved half that.

The commission also said patients detoxifying from substance addiction wouldn’t be allowed. Instead, the facility serves as a longer term group recovery program, with patients in residence between 30 to 90 days.

June 11, Commissioner Matt Nagie asked Huffman if he envisioned expanding to 32 beds somewhere down the line. Huffman said no.

“That [number of beds] was also tied to a different use. It was a more transitional living model in half of the facility, and so there were some differences there,” Huffman said. “I think in a residential treatment model, I think 24 is the right number.”

County Planner Ray Milliner said they wouldn’t need to change the building at all. There are 16 rooms, so half would be double occupancy and half single occupancy.

Although county planners have received Wasatch Crest’s conditional use permit application, June 11 was simply a preliminary discussion.

The permit process will require at least one public hearing which hasn't been scheduled yet.