Local News Hour | August 7, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published August 7, 2024 at 1:06 PM MDT Listen • 49:30 Wasatch County's 'value equity map' gives homeowners a new tool for tax appeals. (4:14)Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation's Colin Hilton says Utah can learn much from Paris Games. (5:52)National Ability Center Development Director Caitlin Bognaski has details on this year's Summit Challenge inclusive cycling event. (28:25)Evanston woman arrested for suspected fentanyl distribution in Summit County. (34:54)Summit Community Gardens on improvements, programs and Farm to Fork event. (35:49)Park City resident doesn't have standing to challenge land use decision, ombudsman finds. (47:33)