Evanston woman arrested for suspected fentanyl distribution in Summit County

The 34-year-old was heading east on Interstate 80 late Aug. 4 when a Summit County deputy stopped her for traffic violations.

He discovered an active warrant for her arrest out of Evanston, Wyoming, for a missed court appearance and alleged probation violations.

Then the deputy’s K9 detected drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up 156 fentanyl pills. The deputy also found personal amounts of methamphetamine and LSD as well as drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into Summit County jail and was being held without bond as of Aug. 6. She had not yet been charged.

A Utah courts records check also shows that at the time of her arrest, the Wyoming woman was out on bail on separate theft, drug possession and distribution charges in West Valley City.