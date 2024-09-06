Local News Hour | September 6, 2024 By Roger Goldman Published September 6, 2024 at 2:59 PM MDT Listen • 48:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Mountain Mettle boxing event returns to raise money for charity. (00:23)New data results in rare property value increase for three Rockport-area homes. (02:40)Live On Utah provides resources, training for suicide prevention. (04:42)No crossing guards on Heber’s Main Street after students hit by cars last fall. (15:54)Park City Councilman Bill Ciraco recaps Thursday's meeting. (18:42)The V Foundation discusses cancer research and upcoming fundraiser. (40:26)