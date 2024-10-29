Local News Hour | October 29, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published October 29, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT Listen • 47:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Park City, Summit County lead short-term rental growth trend statewide. (03:22)Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews this week's council meeting. (06:18)MLS Chair Bronson Calder has an update on the latest real estate numbers for the Wasatch Back. (26:22)Co-founder of Wasatch Immigration Project John Sharkey and Executive Director and volunteer attorney Maggie AbuHaidar talk about their new nonprofit immigration law firm in Park City. (35:45)