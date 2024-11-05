Local News Hour | November 5, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 5, 2024 at 12:44 PM MST Listen • 45:20 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau has a preview of this week's county council meeting. (04:44)Local author Scott Zuckerman talks about Major Sebastian Thomas Tosto, the subject of his book "Nothing Left to Prove, Nothing Left to Hide." (23:56)Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues. (35:50)