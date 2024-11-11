Local News Hour | November 11, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 11, 2024 at 1:03 PM MST Listen • 49:14 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS Extell, MIDA work to accelerate Deer Valley East Village construction as opening date nears. (03:19)Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update. (06:51)Dakota Pacific Real Estate CEO Marc Stanworth talks about what's next with the development. (23:57)Woodward Park City Manager Gar Trayner and Senior Marketing Manager Sarah Sherman have news on opening day. (38:56)