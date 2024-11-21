Local News Hour | November 21, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published November 21, 2024 at 12:28 PM MST Listen • 49:07 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW The latest Mountain Trails report. (02:45)PCSD board silences, removes parent during public comment. (03:31)Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting. (07:04)Park City School District Interim Superintendent Caleb Fine and Board Member Meredith Reed provide an update. (23:29)Park City Summit County Arts Council shares details on the opening of the Holiday Makers Market and gallery stroll. (39:48)