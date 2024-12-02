Local News Hour | December 2, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 2, 2024 at 1:49 PM MST Listen • 49:58 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW The latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (01:53)Deer Valley opens 2024-2025 season a week earlier than planned to excited skiers. (05:27 )Park City Mountain ski patrol union launches petition as contract negotiations continue. (07:53)Outgoing State Rep. Brian King takes a look back at his legislative career, his run for Governor and what's next. (09:30)Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (23:27)Renee Hall and Jennie Floor share details on the Park City Treble Makers Holiday concerts. (36:58)Rick Brough and Destiny Grose preview the Lost Gems of Sundance Film Series. (45:00)