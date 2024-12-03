Local News Hour | December 3, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 3, 2024 at 2:23 PM MST Listen • 47:45 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (01:55)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (04:03)Teri Orr founder of TEDx shares details about the TEDxParkCityWomen event. (19:38)Summit County luxury resort Blue Sky Ranch seeks rezone to expand. (25:17 )Heber considers potential annexation for developments north of town. (28:59)Director of Utah Open Lands Wendy Fisher discusses open space issues. (31:37)Kouri Richins may have asked a second employee for drugs before husband’s overdose. (45:44)