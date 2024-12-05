Local News Hour | December 5, 2024 By Connor Thomas Published December 5, 2024 at 2:41 PM MST Listen • 48:52 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:02)Football coach concerns documented years before Wasatch High investigation. (3:49)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (8:01)Judge issues order in case involving Park City official. (27:44)Wasatch Trails Foundation seeks financial support for full-time trail maintenance. (29:07)Park City Singers Musical Director Joe Demers shares details on this year's holiday concerts. (32:05)Outdoor recreation industry contributed $9.5B to Utah’s economy in 2023. (37:39)North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes talks about the school district bond failing and district updates. (40:15)