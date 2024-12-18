Local News Hour | December 18, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 18, 2024 at 6:10 PM MST Listen • 50:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (01:51)Here are potential outcomes of Summit County's Dakota Pacific vote. (04:58)Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Executive Director Mike Luers shares a monthly update. (07:31)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (20:00)Tom Kelly and Chris Wadell share details about the "Behind the Gold" series at Park City Eccles Center. (41:09)