Local News Hour | December 23, 2024 By Leslie Thatcher Published December 23, 2024 at 1:05 PM MST Listen • 48:02 KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (00:53)Park City schools hold student trainings to prevent antisemitism. (02:04)Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward has an update on the city's general plan. (04:21)The latest athlete report with U.S. Ski & Snowboard's Courtney Harkins. (19:27)County leaders ask for more specific rules for MIDA developments. (30:31)Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff has a monthly update on holiday lodging. (33:21)