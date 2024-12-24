© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 24, 2024

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:40 PM MST
KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:36)

Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young takes a look back at the projects of 2024. (03:39)

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting at Jordanelle Reservoir in September. (19:22)

Park City School District Business Administrator Randy Upton and school board member Nick Hill have a look at the last year and what's ahead in 2025. (20:28)

Park City Sustainability Manger Luke Cartin looks back at the strides made in 2024 and how the city is close to meeting its sustainability goals for 2030. (34:40)

