Local News Hour | December 24, 2024
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:36)
Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young takes a look back at the projects of 2024. (03:39)
The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting at Jordanelle Reservoir in September. (19:22)
Park City School District Business Administrator Randy Upton and school board member Nick Hill have a look at the last year and what's ahead in 2025. (20:28)
Park City Sustainability Manger Luke Cartin looks back at the strides made in 2024 and how the city is close to meeting its sustainability goals for 2030. (34:40)