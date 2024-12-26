Local News Hour | December 26, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published December 26, 2024 at 11:25 AM MST Listen • 49:28 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:28)Wasatch County parents petition for new vote on high school name. (7:47)Park City Mountain will remain open if ski patrol union strikes, official says. (10:45)Man arrested in connection with fatal Jordanelle shooting; family expresses relief. (14:03)Local musician Jack Wakley talks about upcoming shows, growing up in Park City. (17:24)Utah’s newest congressman pledges to help Park City with Olympics funding. (32:46)Jake Harvath, a Heber man who rode across the U.S. with his three horses talks about wild mustang awareness. (34:45)