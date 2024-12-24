Utah’s newest congressman pledges to help Park City with Olympics funding

Republican congressman-elect Kennedy briefly introduced him to the Park City Council during its last meeting of 2024 on Dec. 19.

In the U.S. House, Kennedy will represent Utah’s 3rd congressional district, which spans the state’s eastern side, from Park City to the Arizona border.

While meeting with Park City leaders Thursday, Kennedy wasn’t shy about political differences.

“I really enjoy divergent opinions,” Kennedy told the city council. “I enjoy building consensus. And I want to know what I can do to serve you, even though I gather the possibility - I hope I’m wrong - that many of you didn’t vote for me. And maybe next time around, you won’t vote for me again.”

The Republican was an enthusiastic supporter of president-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Compare that to Summit County, where Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris received the largest share of votes of any county in Utah.

But the former state lawmaker told the Park City Council they should focus on what unites them, like funding for the 2034 Winter Olympics in Utah.

Kennedy, a Utah County physician, said he’s eager to work with state and federal officials to help bring Park City money for infrastructure projects.

“I’m very happy to be your advocate, to fight for every dime that I can bring to this place, to build the things that we’ll use for two weeks during the Olympics and then for the next 70 years after that,” he said.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel and the rest of the city council expressed excitement about working with the new congressman.

Kennedy will be sworn in with the rest of the 119th U.S. Congress on Jan. 3.