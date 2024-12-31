Local News Hour | December 31, 2024 By Parker Malatesta Published December 31, 2024 at 1:25 PM MST Listen • 46:16 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:05)Ski patrol union files new charge against Vail, company adding Park City Mountain staff. (7:20)Preview of Wasatch Trails Series winter fat tire bike and running race in Round Valley. (11:32)Utah Highway Patrol Lieutenant Cameron Roden on making a plan for a sober ride home on New Year's Eve. (23:39)Alta Ski Area Communications Manager Lexi Dowdall talks about new avalanche mitigation technology. (33:01)