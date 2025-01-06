Local News Hour | January 6, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM MST Listen • 46:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (01:56)Park City ski patrol union reports progress after 8 days on strike. (6:52)Skylar Talbot and Chief Deputy Kacey Bates discuss law enforcement issues. (10:40)Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (27:12)Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Chief of Sport Development Luke Bodensteiner shares details on the Solider Hollow venue and upcoming regional junior event in mid-January. (38:59)