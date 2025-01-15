Local News Hour | January 15, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 15, 2025 at 4:18 PM MST Listen • 50:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (2:00)Summit County’s Dakota Pacific referendum can go on ballot, county attorney says. (4:49)State Rep. Mike Kohler (District 59) previews the upcoming legislative session. (7:52)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (27:59)Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher has an update on upcoming events and economic indicators in the area. (41:01)