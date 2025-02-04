Local News Hour | February 3, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 4, 2025 at 1:52 PM MST Listen • 48:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (03:16)Park City Council considers paid parking at Bonanza Flat trailheads. (05:56)Salt Lake Tribune Culture Editor Sean Means reflects on this year's Sundance Film Festival and what's next. (10:08)Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting. (26:48)Park City Ski & Snowboard Communications Director Courtney Harkins and Deer Valley Communications Director Emily Summer provide an update on upcoming World Cup events. (36:52)