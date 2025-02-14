Local News Hour | February 14, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published February 14, 2025 at 12:20 PM MST Listen • 50:19 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:26)South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan provides an update from this month's school board meeting. (6:35)Park City Council seeks more specifics before moving ahead with Main Street Area plan. (19:37)Brandon Francis with Ski Joring Utah previews this weekend's event in Heber. (22:15)Heber Light & Power proposes 13% rate increase to support growing valley. (28:24)Park City School District to do away with weighted GPA system. (31:44)Dr. Armond LaPine of Intermountain Cardiology talks about heart health on Valentine's Day. (33:48)Park City Winter break filled with free films and popcorn. (48:24)