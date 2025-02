Brandon Francis with Ski Joring Utah previews this weekend's event in Heber. Ski Joring is described as a rodeo on skis, where skiers are pulled by horses through an obstacle course.

This year, a new freestyle big air event has been added, featuring back flips and twists. The event starts Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. and continues Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Wasatch County events complex.