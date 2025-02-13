Park City Winter break filled with free films and popcorn

Matinee screenings are set for Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Friday Feb. 21. Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang said they’re offering some family classics.

“We're starting off with one of the classics, one of my favorites when I was a kid ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ Wang said. “Then we have ‘The Wild Robot,’ which also is critically acclaimed and came out this fall. Thursday night is ‘Paddington,’ the original. The sequel is coming out here shortly. And then Friday, the original ‘Beetlejuice.’ So, all are at four o'clock, all free admission, free popcorn. Bring your friends and family.”

The February Break Series is sponsored by funding from the Summit County Recreation, Arts and Parks, or RAP tax, which pays for the free popcorn as well as all the film licensing.

Wang reports another successful Sundance Film Festival at the Santy Auditorium. She said because there were fewer venues, the library was kept busy with six screenings each day. Volunteers staffed the snack shop, which is the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year. She said next year will be the final year at this volume. If Sundance stays in Utah, she expects the library venue will continue to screen films, but not nearly at the volume they have been.

“We would love to be a part of the festival, because for us, for independent film lovers, there's no better festival,” Wang said. “And to be part of that is, you know, it's an honor; it's just a joy. I mean to talk about films for 10 days, it’s the best thing I could possibly imagine in the job that I do. So, we are a little sad to see that change, but hopefully it won't be too drastic.”

Coming up this weekend, the film “A Complete Unknown,” a biopic about the early career of Bob Dylan, which is nominated for eight Academy Awards, will screen Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

The film for the weekend of Feb. 21 – 23 is “Sing Sing,” a dramatic interpretation of a man who was wrongly imprisoned and then finds purpose acting in a prison theater group. This film was nominated for two Academy Awards.

And for Oscar weekend, Park City Film will screen three nights of nominated short films, Feb. 28 – Mar. 2. The annual Oscar Party will be held Saturday, Mar. 1 prior to the 7 p.m. screening of the Oscar Documentary Short Film program.