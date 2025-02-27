Local News Hour | February 27, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published February 27, 2025 at 3:14 PM MST Listen • 49:43 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:15)Construction on state Route 224 bus rapid transit system to begin this fall. (6:48)Summit County Clerk Eve Furse addresses Dakota Pacific referendum signature gathering and other ballot issues. (09:16)YMCA of Utah's Ben Wittig and Mary Gilson have details on upcoming camp openings. (26:10)Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder, Park City Gallery Association Rep Maren Mullin and Ballet West Acadamy's Allison DeBona talk about this month's gallery stroll. (38:26)