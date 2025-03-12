Local News Hour | March 12, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published March 12, 2025 at 12:33 PM MDT Listen • 50:30 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:32)Bill reshaping the Summit County Council passes legislature last minute. (5:46)Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff adresses future funding amidst legislative budget cuts. (11:00)Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting. (25:09)Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher talks about upcoming events. (41:21)