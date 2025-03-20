Local News Hour | March 20, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published March 20, 2025 at 11:47 AM MDT Listen • 48:49 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:22)‘Affordable housing is not a money loser,’ Summit County attorney says. (5:59)Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's council meeting. (8:03)Park City School District Board of Education member Nick Hill and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman provide district updates. (21:58)Summit and Wasatch County State Representative Mike Kohler recaps the 2025 legislative session. (36:20)