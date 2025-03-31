Local News Hour | March 31, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published March 31, 2025 at 11:26 AM MDT Listen • 48:55 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify Google RSS TuneIn KPCW ‘Enemy’ or ‘partner’? Wasatch County leaders discuss future of East Village. (05:11)Wasatch Back Citizens Climate Lobby co-leader Tracy Harden focuses on clean energy in Utah. (09:30)Park City Recreation Program Supervisor Megan Levin shares details on the opening of summer camp registration and the upcoming classes. (25:22)Mia Yue with the Wasatch Trails Foundation talks about trail conditions and upcoming projects. (35:27)