Local News Hour | April 11, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published April 11, 2025 at 12:17 PM MDT Listen • 50:33 KPCW Latest Utah Avalanche Center forecast. (3:19)Summit County adopts temporary zoning to comply with Dakota Pacific mandate. (5:39)Kem C. Gardner Chief Economist Phil Dean talks about Utah's high median household income. (8:44)Park City Councilmember Bill Ciraco recaps Thursday's council meeting. (21:42)Image Reborn Foundation Executive Director Bobbi Lord talks about an upcoming event at the Park City Hospital. (37:24)Park City School District sports complex approved with pickleball prohibition. (44:58)Wasatch County governments coordinate e-bike rules as weather warms. (48:17)