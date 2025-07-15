Local News Hour | July 15, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published July 15, 2025 at 11:05 AM MDT Listen • 46:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City’s Egyptian Theatre will not host Sundance screenings in final Utah festival (02:50)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting. (05:27)Two of the petitioners who are taking Summit County clerk to court over rejected petition signatures Angela Moschetta and Reed Galen discuss their next steps. (22:29)Event organizers Charlotte Backus and Matthew Turner share details about the Uinta bikepacking trip - a 300+ mile adventure. (37:28)