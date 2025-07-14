Park City’s Egyptian Theatre will not host Sundance screenings in final Utah festival

Executive Director Randy Barton confirmed to KPCW July 14 that there won’t be any Sundance screenings at the Egyptian Theatre come January.

The iconic Main Street venue hosted the Sundance Film Festival when it moved to Park City in 1981, but is absent from the list of 2026 venues the Sundance Institute released July 14.

The theater was initially absent from the 2025 venue list, too, but later renegotiated a contract with the festival. Barton indicated there won’t be any contract renegotiation this go around.

After 2026, the Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colorado.

Barton did not say the move influenced contract negotiations between his theater and the Sundance Institute, and said the situation is “all positive.”

Over text he said, “no controversy here,” “live performances is what we do” and “we are no longer set up for film.” He also mentioned the Egyptian Theatre will also celebrate its centennial in 2026: it opened on Christmas Day in 1926.

A Sundance representative did not return a request for comment.

The venues confirmed for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival include Eccles Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre and Redstone Cinemas.

In Salt Lake City, there will be films at the Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.

Sundance will also screen movies at The Yarrow DoubleTree hotel in 2026.

The last time The Yarrow hosted Sundance was in 2023. It has the hosted Slamdance Film Festival off and on during the festival’s run in Park City. Slamdance positions itself as the edgier version of Sundance and announced a move to Los Angeles last year.

Before Sundance moves away from Park City, it says it wants to “honor” both the town and its founder, actor Robert Redford.

“The local community across Utah is a crucial part of the Sundance Film Festival: our dedicated Institute team, passionate volunteers, partners who have uplifted our gathering, local artists who have collaborated with us, and enthusiastic audiences. Without you, the festival would not be what it is today and into the future,” Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming Director Eugene Hernandez said in a July 14 letter announcing 2026 festival details.

Herenandez also announced a program of archival screenings, restorations and special events to honor Park City, which has been home to the festival for four decades.

He said Redford will be honored during its annual Sundance Film Festival Celebration fundraiser on Jan. 23 at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley.

Park City Main Street will be pedestrian-only again too. The festival and local law enforcement blocked the street off for public safety this year, and some attendees said they enjoyed the car-free atmosphere.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan. 22 to Feb. 1.

