Local News Hour | September 30, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published September 30, 2025 at 12:01 PM MDT Listen • 50:04 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City Mountain official reflects on impact of ski patrol strike (02:44)Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews this week's county council meeting. (05:54)PCMC Economic Development Director Chris Eggleton provides an update on the Main Street Area Plan. (23:53)Park City Library Head of Events & Publicity Becca Lael and Friends of the Park City Library board member Cathy Lanigan talk about upcoming book festival. (38:15)