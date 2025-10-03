© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 3, 2025

By Roger Goldman
Published October 3, 2025 at 2:46 PM MDT
KPCW

Shane Shieffer talks with Grace Doerfler about swimming across Lake Powell (01:27)

Kouri Richins makes third request for bail, citing new evidence (20:56)

Science and Operations Officer and Meteorologist at National Weather Service Salt Lake office David Church has a warning about this weekend's weather (22:33)

Wasatch County plans to raise 2026 taxes for parks and recreation (31:42)

Wasatch Back girls help kick off Utah’s first flag football league (34:43)

Wasatch County Health Department Immunization Coordinator at Brenda Scobee and Nursing Director Gina Tuttle on upcoming drive thru-flu clinics (38:53)

Wasatch County judge weighs whether to send DeBoer obstruction case to trial (47:15)

Park City affordable housing program seeks landlords for winter season (50:27)

Local News Hour
