Local News Hour | October 3, 2025
Shane Shieffer talks with Grace Doerfler about swimming across Lake Powell (01:27)
Kouri Richins makes third request for bail, citing new evidence (20:56)
Science and Operations Officer and Meteorologist at National Weather Service Salt Lake office David Church has a warning about this weekend's weather (22:33)
Wasatch County plans to raise 2026 taxes for parks and recreation (31:42)
Wasatch Back girls help kick off Utah’s first flag football league (34:43)
Wasatch County Health Department Immunization Coordinator at Brenda Scobee and Nursing Director Gina Tuttle on upcoming drive thru-flu clinics (38:53)
Wasatch County judge weighs whether to send DeBoer obstruction case to trial (47:15)
Park City affordable housing program seeks landlords for winter season (50:27)